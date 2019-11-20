GLEN ROSE — Two games into the 2019-20 season, the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers are still looking for their win, but they will have three opportunities to get one - or more - before Turkey Day.



The Tigers will host Brock on Saturday at Tiger Arena with Freshmen and JV at 11, followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m.



“Brock will be Brock,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Owen Clifton said. “They are top-three ranked in the state in 3A, so they will be sound at every phase of the game. We are looking forward to the challenge.”



Following their contest with Brock, the Runnin Tigers will host Midlothian Heritage at 7 p.m. on Monday and Lampassas at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday as part of the Thanksgiving Showcase.



The Tigers opened the season last week with a 68-66 overtime loss at Gatesville, and on Tuesday, they dropped a 57-42 decision at Lorena.



“We are playing these games to get better so that we can get on a roll when it matters,” Clifton said. “ We’re very positive and glad we get another chance on Saturday. As long as our play grows every game we will be headed on the right course.”



Matthew Hammonds and Kasen Keese scored 22 points each in the loss at Gatesville. The Tigers hit 11 of 41 3-point attempts with six coming from Hammonds and five coming from Keese.



The Tigers trailed by a point with seconds left in regulation, and Kanyon Keese, who scored 10 points in the game, hit one of two foul shots to send the game into overtime.



In the extra period, the Tigers hit just 3 of 9 shots, and had the ball with a shot to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but they were unable to get a shot off.



“Our defense was pretty good to open up,” Clifton said. We just have to block out to finish the play. We forced them into some bad positions and even turned them over about 36 times. We just couldn’t turn those into points like we are supposed to.”



In the 15-point loss at Lorena, Hammonds paced the Tigers with 12 points with the help of three 3-pointers, while Cody Morton added 11 and Kanyon Keese finished with 10.



Casey Schinagel added four points and team-highs in rebounds and blocks with six and five, respectively.



The Tigers trailed by nine at the break, suffered a cold stretch in the third and trailed by 21 heading into the final quarter.



“Overall, there are lots of lessons to be taken from this as players and as a coach,” Clifton said. “We’re looking forward to our next opportunity.”