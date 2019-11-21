GLEN ROSE — There are three certains in life: death, taxes and Pecos will run the football.

“Pecos is a run-heavy football team,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said of the Eagles, the Tigers’ second-round opponent in the Class 4A Div. II playoffs.

“They want to get foot-to-foot and run the ball right at you,” he continued. “We have to continue to be a physical football team and be great tacklers.”

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Abilene Wiley High School.

The Eagles, who completed just one pass on one attempt, had two running backs rush for more than 150 yards in their 45-0 bi-district victory over Levelland last week.

Armando Granado rushed for 193 yards on 27 carries and Abel Velasquez added 152 yards on 14 carries. Granado leads the team with 1,500 yards rushing, while Velasquez is closing in on 1,000.

The Eagles (8-4, 4-2) enter the game on a five-game winning streak, and they have scored 45 points or more in those wins, including two in the 60s. The Tigers (6-5, 4-0) have won six straight games after roughing up Bridgeport 56-14 on Friday night.

Both teams score 32 points a game and both teams allow 27, so it will come down to who can execute.

“Offensively, we have to take care of the ball and take advantage of every series we get because they will try and eat the clock,” Watkins said.

The Tigers have the better balance of the two teams offensively. Quarterback Austin Worthen leads the team with 1,702 yards passing and 910 yards rushing with 13 TDs. Nick Rebelloso has 527 yards and J.W. Roper has 387 yards.

Nate Ferguson leads all receivers with 25 catches for 482 yards and six TDs, while Braylen Meador has 19 catches for 309 yards and Ricky Douglas has18 catches for 286 yards and five scores. Britt Blanchette and Roper also have 15 catches each.

Meador also leads the team in tackles with 118 and three INTs, while Douglas has 109 stops and Cory Aper has 92 with team-bests in tackles for loss (20) and sacks (12).

LOOKING BACK

Worthen rushed for three touchdowns (16, 23, 2 yards) and threw for two more in leading the Tigers to the lopsided win over Bridgeport.

The two teams traded two scores and the game was tied at 14-14 early in the second quarter, and Nate Ferguson’s 20-yard TD reception from Worthen opened the flood gates as the Tigers scored 42 unanswered points to seal the win.

“We were very happy with the physicality we played with again last week,” Watkins said. “Offensively, we scored on eight of our nine series. We just have to cut out the turnovers.”

Glen Rose scored with less than 10 seconds left in the half on a 23-yard run by Worthen to build the 28-14 lead at the break.

Worthen connected with Roper on a 55-yard second-half touchdown, and Worthen, Rebelloso and Stephenson also added TD runs in the second half.

Worthen completed 12 of 15 passes for 237 yards and two scores and was intercepted once. He also rushed for 81 yards, while Stephenson finished with 72, all coming on 12 carries in the Tigers’ final scoring drive.

Ferguson had five catches for 105 yards and a TD, and Roper had two catches for 55 yards.

Meador had a monster game from his safety position with 22 tackles (15 solo) and an interception. Four other Tigers had 10 or more tackles: Douglas (13); Preston Roberson (12); Aper (10); and Ferguson (10).