DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jon Rahm was still getting his head around the biggest, gutsiest and richest victory of his career when the name of his golfing idol was dropped into the conversation.

By winning the Race to Dubai title on the European Tour with a one-stroke victory at the World Tour Championship, Rahm was reminded, he became only the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to finish a season as Europe’s No. 1 player.

“Did I? Oh, man, I didn’t even think about that,” an emotional Rahm said, putting his hands to his face after forgetting the narrative he had spoken about all week in the Middle East.

Maybe that’s what landing a jackpot of $5 million does to you.

Rahm, the world No. 5, got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie on the 18th hole to secure the biggest payday of his career Sunday — $3 million, the richest first prize in golf, for winning the World Tour Championship and a bonus of $2 million for finishing first in the Race to Dubai.

“I feel like I’m going to start crying,” said Rahm, who pushed Tommy Fleetwood — who also would have become European No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course — into second place.

Rahm, who started the final round tied for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, birdied five of his first seven holes to power into a six-stroke lead.

However, Fleetwood — playing one group ahead — finished as well as Rahm had started, tapping in at No. 18 for a fifth birdie in his last seven holes. It gave him a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Rahm, just as the Spaniard was putting on the 17th green.

Rahm’s birdie putt there came up a few centimeters short, so he needed a birdie on the par-5 18th for the win. His drive was perfect, but his approach leaked right and found the bunker. Then he chipped out to 4 feet and rolled in the putt for a 68 as Fleetwood watched in the scorer’s tent. Rahm finished at 19 under par overall.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim hit the putt of her life Sunday, a 25-footer for birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship, to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women's golf. Kim closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke win over England’s Charley Hull at Naples, Fla.

PGA: Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga. Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole.