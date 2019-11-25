In the spirit of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, Tarleton basketball is welcoming all canned food and dry-good donations at Wednesday's men's basketball game. A single donation will grant free admission but more donations are welcome.

All food will directly benefit the Tarleton Food Pantry. While all donations are welcomed, immediate need requests for the Tarleton Food Pantry include:

Chicken cans or pouches

Canned pasta

Protein bars

Granola Bars

Single-serve fruit cups

Nuts

Dried Fruit

Breakfast pastries/Pop Tarts

Snack packs (crackers, goldfish, etc.)

Tarleton is set to host Northwestern Oklahoma State for a single men's basketball game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Wisdom Gym. Live stats and an online broadcast can be found on the Tarleton Sports Network.