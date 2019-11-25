In the spirit of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, Tarleton basketball is welcoming all canned food and dry-good donations at Wednesday's men's basketball game. A single donation will grant free admission but more donations are welcome.
All food will directly benefit the Tarleton Food Pantry. While all donations are welcomed, immediate need requests for the Tarleton Food Pantry include:
Chicken cans or pouches
Canned pasta
Protein bars
Granola Bars
Single-serve fruit cups
Nuts
Dried Fruit
Breakfast pastries/Pop Tarts
Snack packs (crackers, goldfish, etc.)
Tarleton is set to host Northwestern Oklahoma State for a single men's basketball game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Wisdom Gym. Live stats and an online broadcast can be found on the Tarleton Sports Network.