The Glen Rose Tigers were eliminated from the Class 4A Division II football playoffs Friday night in the third round with a 57-27 loss to ninth-ranked Iowa Park at Shotwell Stadium in Iowa Park.

The regional semifinal loss halted District 4-4A champion Glen Rose’s seven-game win streak, and gave coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers a final season record of 7-6.

Nick Rebolloso scored three rushing TDs for the Tigers and Britt Blanchette caught a scoring pass from quarterback Austin Worthen.

The Tigers fell behind, 14-0, by the 5:32 mark in the opening quarter as Iowa Park quarterback Trent Green ran for two scores, but cut the deficit to 14-6 with 3:55 to go in the quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Rebolloso.

Iowa Park struck back with two more TDs before the Tigers could respond again, this time on another TD run by Rebolloso that pulled Glen Rose within 28-13 with 4:11 left in the first half.

The Hawks added a 25-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the half, and scored a TD on a 65-yard interception return with just 11 seconds remaining for a 37-13 halftime lead.

The Tigers got the ball first in the second half, and took advantage of that with a 26-yard TD pass to Britt Blanchette from quarterback Austin Worthen. The extra point cut the deficit to 37-20 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

After Iowa Park extended its lead to 44-20 with a TD run at the 8:48 mark in the third quarter, the Hawks’ defense turned in back-to-back stellar performances. Glen Rose went for it on fourth down twice and was stopped short. The second time, the Hawks scored on their very next snap, on a 37-yard TD run that made it 50-20 with 2:06 to go in the third period.

The Hawks picked up their final TD on a 13-yard TD run with 10:55 to go in the final quarter, making it 57-20.

The Tigers capped their final scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run by Robolloso, producing the final 30-point margin.

The Hawks, the champion of District 3-4A Division I, will be looking for their 12th consecutive victory when they take on an unbeaten team — either Greenwood or Lubbock Estacado -- in the regional finals next week. The Greenwood-Estacado game is still in progress, with Greenwood leading by a 27-14 margin in the third quarter.