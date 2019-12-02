Clashon Gaffney has been named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his career performance in Tarleton's win last week.

Gaffney had a career game in a 71-63 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State. The junior recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds - both career highs for the junior forward. He also added a season-high three blocks in the win, as he currently leads the Lone Star Conference with 1.7 blocks per game. Gaffney helped hold the Rangers to 39 percent shooting from the floor, and only 35.5 percent in the second half.

It's the second career LSC Defensive Player of the Week award for Gaffney and first this season.