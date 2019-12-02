Following a 20-point performance in Pittsburg, senior forward Mackenzie Hailey has been named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Hailey tied her season high with 20 points in Tarleton's 83-76 road win over Pittsburg State to improve to 5-1 on the season. The senior forward also added 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in the win. Hailey was 7-of-12 from the field (58.3 percent) and hit 6-of-7 from the free throw line. As a team, Tarleton shot 55.7%, their highest field goal percentage of the season.

It's the third LSC Offensive Player of the Week award of career and sixth total LSC Weekly Award for Hailey in her four-year career.