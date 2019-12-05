The Glen Rose Tigers landed four of the superlative awards plus having seven other players voted to the first team on the 2019 all-District 4-4A Division II football team released this week.

District coaches voted GRHS junior quarterback Austin Worthen as the league’s overall Most Valuable Player.

Also for coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers, wide receiver Braylen Meador is the Offensive MVP, Ricky Douglas is Utility Player of the Year, and Cory Aper is Lineman of the Year. Meador also was voted first-team all-district on defense as a safety.

Nate Ferguson of Glen Rose was a first-team selection on both offense and defense, at wide receiver and linebacker.

“I was very pleased with the way it turned out,” Watkins said of the voting, which took place in a meeting of the district coaches that was held in Glen Rose. “Our guys deserved the honors they got.”

As usual, the all-district team was not released until all four of the teams in the league were eliminated from the playoffs. Coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers were the last team standing from their district, making it to the area playoff round before falling to Iowa Park last Friday, 57-27. That ended the Tigers’ season at 7-6.

The Tigers had a difficult non-district schedule and lost their first five games, but then put together a seven-game win streak — unbeaten in district (4-0) before winning two playoff games.

But the quality of the teams that handed the Tigers their first five losses was incredible, with all five of those schools making it at least to the third round, and two of them (Grandview and Springtown, both now 12-1) still being alive this week for the fourth round. The other three — Waco Connally, Sunnyvale and Decatur all finished the season with 12-1 records with third-round losses last week.

Other district superlative awards went to Hillsboro safety Jaace Miles, as the Defensive MVP, plus Ferris place-kicker Victor Pablo as the Special Teams Player of the Year. Also, Ferris offensive lineman Hayden Hartman is the Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and Godley linebacker Jessie Torres is Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

District 4-4A Division II

Most Valuable Player — Austin Worthen, QB-S, Glen Rose.

Offensive MVP — Braylen Meador, WR, Glen Rose

Defensive MVP — Jaace Miles, S, Hillsboro

Utility Player of the Year — Ricky Douglas, TE-LB, Glen Rose

Special Teams Player of the Year — Victor Pablo, K, Ferris

Lineman of the Year — Cory Aper, DL, Glen Rose

Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Hayden Hartman, OL, Ferris

Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Jessie Torres, LB, Godley

First Team Offense (GRHS)

OL — Ty Smith, Saul Delgado

WR — Nate Ferguson

RB — J.W. Roper

First Team Defense (GRHS)

S — Braylen Meador

DL — Grant McGarity, Jose Zavila

LB — Nate Ferguson, Preston Roberson

Second Team Offense (GRHS)

OL — Baker Butler, Jacob Pena, Garrett Wiemers, Harley Bowman

RB — Nick Rebolloso

WR — Austin Roach, Britt Blanchette

Second Team Defense (GRHS)

SS — Zach Douglas

Honorable Mention (GRHS)

DB — Danny Coates

DL — Sammy Aldriedge, Max Hood

K — Garett Davis