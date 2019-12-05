The Glen Rose Tigers landed four of the superlative awards plus having seven other players voted to the first team on the 2019 all-District 4-4A Division II football team released this week.
District coaches voted GRHS junior quarterback Austin Worthen as the league’s overall Most Valuable Player.
Also for coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers, wide receiver Braylen Meador is the Offensive MVP, Ricky Douglas is Utility Player of the Year, and Cory Aper is Lineman of the Year. Meador also was voted first-team all-district on defense as a safety.
Nate Ferguson of Glen Rose was a first-team selection on both offense and defense, at wide receiver and linebacker.
“I was very pleased with the way it turned out,” Watkins said of the voting, which took place in a meeting of the district coaches that was held in Glen Rose. “Our guys deserved the honors they got.”
As usual, the all-district team was not released until all four of the teams in the league were eliminated from the playoffs. Coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers were the last team standing from their district, making it to the area playoff round before falling to Iowa Park last Friday, 57-27. That ended the Tigers’ season at 7-6.
The Tigers had a difficult non-district schedule and lost their first five games, but then put together a seven-game win streak — unbeaten in district (4-0) before winning two playoff games.
But the quality of the teams that handed the Tigers their first five losses was incredible, with all five of those schools making it at least to the third round, and two of them (Grandview and Springtown, both now 12-1) still being alive this week for the fourth round. The other three — Waco Connally, Sunnyvale and Decatur all finished the season with 12-1 records with third-round losses last week.
Other district superlative awards went to Hillsboro safety Jaace Miles, as the Defensive MVP, plus Ferris place-kicker Victor Pablo as the Special Teams Player of the Year. Also, Ferris offensive lineman Hayden Hartman is the Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and Godley linebacker Jessie Torres is Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
District 4-4A Division II
Most Valuable Player — Austin Worthen, QB-S, Glen Rose.
Offensive MVP — Braylen Meador, WR, Glen Rose
Defensive MVP — Jaace Miles, S, Hillsboro
Utility Player of the Year — Ricky Douglas, TE-LB, Glen Rose
Special Teams Player of the Year — Victor Pablo, K, Ferris
Lineman of the Year — Cory Aper, DL, Glen Rose
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Hayden Hartman, OL, Ferris
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Jessie Torres, LB, Godley
First Team Offense (GRHS)
OL — Ty Smith, Saul Delgado
WR — Nate Ferguson
RB — J.W. Roper
First Team Defense (GRHS)
S — Braylen Meador
DL — Grant McGarity, Jose Zavila
LB — Nate Ferguson, Preston Roberson
Second Team Offense (GRHS)
OL — Baker Butler, Jacob Pena, Garrett Wiemers, Harley Bowman
RB — Nick Rebolloso
WR — Austin Roach, Britt Blanchette
Second Team Defense (GRHS)
SS — Zach Douglas
Honorable Mention (GRHS)
DB — Danny Coates
DL — Sammy Aldriedge, Max Hood
K — Garett Davis