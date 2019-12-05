The Glen Rose Tigers got 19 points from Matthew Hammonds and 15 from Kanyon Keese in a 75-51 boys basketball victory over Tolar Tuesday night in Tiger Arena.

The Tigers led the Rattlers 29-23 at intermission and 45-37 at the end of the third quarter. They had a 16-14 scoring edge in the third period, but fully lived up to their Runnin’ Tigers nickname when they turned on the jets in the final quarter. They outscored Tolar 30-14 in the final eight minutes as Caden Schinagel scored seven of his total of nine points.

Glen Rose dominated despite starting the game with two players unable to play, and two more who were sidelined by injuries in the second half.

The Tigers improved to 2-4 on the season with the win over the Class 3A Rattlers.

“Each game has gotten better and better,” GRHS head coach Owen Clifton said, noting that it was their first game with Austin Worthen, the starting point guard, and Drew Dunson available, after they joined the team from football — although they only had the benefit of one practice, on Monday.

The 30-point scoring explosion was the exclamation point to the win, but Clifton was also pleased with the players’ defensive improvement.

“They have really committed themselves to be a better defensively, and so far they are doing a really good job. I’m excited because everybody played well.”

Clifton noted that the players showed they aren’t selfish by sharing the ball.

“If they can do that, they can be a really good team,” he stated.