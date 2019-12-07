GEORGETOWN-- If teams in District 25-6A want to play zone against Lake Travis, be warned: The Cavaliers have taken some reps against a zone.

Lake Travis (8-3) has seen a flurry of teams running the 2-3 zone defense. Against San Antonio Stevens on Friday at Robertson Center on the Southwestern University campus in the final game of pool play at the Jack Frost Tournament in Georgetown, that familiarity paid off.

The Falcons’ defense controlled the tempo, but a defensive switch by Lake Travis forced timely Stevens (6-5) turnovers, forced the Falcons out of their defense and led to a 39-37 win.

“We’ve been playing a lot of teams that have slowed the game down a bunch,” said Lake Travis senior John Wetter, who finished with 15 points. “We’re used to that.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, Lake Travis coach Clint Baty made some changes to the lineup. Lake Travis was struggling to get to the rim against the zone. On the other end, Stevens point guard Xevier Terrazas, who scored 13 points, was dictating the game and Stevens forward Angelo Samudio, who finished with 16 points with three 3-pointers, was building a lead.

Baty subbed out 6-foot-4 junior post Miguel Mantilla and went with 5-8 senior guard Tyler Johnson.

Johnson pressured Terrazas and forced a key turnover that led to a bucket that helped the Cavs take the lead for good.

“We just weren’t playing very intense defense,” Baty said. “They had a very long possession, kind lulled us back to sleep. Tyler Johnson sparked us a little bit with his steal and his layup.

“They had us so far spread out that I just ended up going to five guards.”

Wetter added that “it helped a lot because they were a really quick team. It helped keeping up with them, especially because they could really get off the ball.”

Both teams struggled in the third quarter offensively as three points were scored in the first five minutes. Baty said his offense was rushing while Stevens stayed patient on its end.

The small lineup saved the day again.

“We didn’t need to rush like that,” Baty said. “We needed them to play defense the way they made us play defense.”

The day before, Lake Travis, who went 33-5 last season and 13-3 in district, struggled with the zone against Vista Ridge in a 43-31 win, Baty said. Friday was almost as if the Cavs had a do-over against the scheme.

“We were fortunate for them to do it again right after (we played Vista Ridge),” Baty said. “If we had played (a zone) two months later, we probably would have done the same thing.”

With district play beginning on Dec. 10 at Austin High, Wetter said his team is looking forward to the second phase of the season, zone defense or not.

“(This season) has been pretty good so far,” Wetter said with a smile. “Very excited for district.”

On Friday morning at the Georgetown High School location, Lake Travis beat Connally 47-37 and led 15-0 at one point.