Tarleton Men's and Women's Basketball will be on the road this week for the only action in Tarleton Athletics.

Tarleton travels to Lubbock to take on Lubbock Christian for a Lone Star Conference matchup on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Rip Griffin Center.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton women's basketball will take on the defending NCAA Division II National Champion on the road in No. 2 Lubbock Christian on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

The Texans enter the game 5-2, 0-2 while the Lady Chaps are 8-0, 2-0 on the season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton men's basketball will play its second straight road game as the Texans travel to Lubbock to take on Lubbock Christian on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Rip Griffin Center.

The Texans are 4-4 overall and 0-2 in the LSC while Lubbock Christian is 3-4 and 0-2 in conference.

The game will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network with Casey Hogan having the call. All games are aired live on KTRL 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive.