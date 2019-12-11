Credit Lake Travis for gutting out a win on a night where offense was hard to come by for both the Cavs and Austin High.

Opening up District 25-6A play on the road Tuesday, Lake Travis led from start to finish, played rock-solid defense and pulled away late during a 52-41 win at Austin High.

“It’s really important to start off district play with a win, especially on the road against a solid team like that who is big,” said Cavs senior guard John Wetter, who led all scorers with 20 points.

Lake Travis (10-4, 1-0 District 25-6A) led 38-35 with less than three minutes to play, but ended the game on a 14-6 run as Wetter and William McBride combined to hit nine free throws down the stretch.

“Hitting our free throws and stopping their big men was key at the end,” said Wetter, Lake Travis’ lone returning starter from a year ago, referencing the fact Austin High has three players taller than 6 feet, 5 inches in its rotation. “We focused on limiting the impact of their three big men the entire game.”

The teams combined for only 27 field goals, and Lake Travis led 18-13 at halftime after both teams slogged through the first half on offense.

“In this district, everybody knows each other and everyone is well-scouted,” Maroons coach Brad Ingram said. “We knew what they were going to do, and they knew what we were going to do. We guarded them well. (Lake Travis coach Clint Baty) does a good job and they did a good job of slowing it down.”

Austin High (5-5, 0-1) hung around until the final minute thanks to its defense.

The Maroons were plagued by turnovers and eight missed free throws. After falling behind 30-19 midway through the third, they clawed back to within three late thanks to a 16-8 run where Jahvante O’Conner and DaRyan Williams combined for 13 points.

However, Lake Travis clamped down on defense and hit its free throws to seal the win.

“In games like this, there are so few possessions that every one is valuable,” Ingram said. “We had a few possessions where we turned it over or just came away empty.”

O’Conner — a junior guard who may be one of the better players in the city that no one knows about yet — finished with 17 points to lead Austin High.

McBride tallied 10 points for Lake Travis to mark the only other player in double figures.

“Our kids really competed and fought hard tonight,” Baty said. “We were outsized and their strength (height) was our weakness, and our kids just did a really good job of fighting for loose balls, blocking out and things like that.”