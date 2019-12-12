The fourth-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers lost to Eastland on the road Tuesday night, 36-31.

In the 14th annual Glen Rose Lions Club tournament, which ended last Saturday, the Lady Tigers took second place. They defeated Clyde, 55-15 (reported in last week’s paper), and Grandview, 33-18, in their first two tournament games played on Thursday. Then they beat Keller Central, 43-30, in the semifinals Friday to reach the championship game. GRHS lost in Saturday’s final by a 28-10 count to Fort Worth All Saints, a Class 6A private school that was unbeaten.

Against Eastland, Kora Dodson scored eight points while Hailey Ibarra and Jeana Douglas recorded seven points each. Both teams managed to score just six points in the opening quarter, and Glen Rose held a slim 12-10 lead at intermission. Eastland then outscored the Lady Tigers 8-6 in the third quarter and 10-7 in the final quarter.

Coach Ramsey Ghazal's Lady Tigers (now 10-2 overall) moved up from fifth to No. 4 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state rankings. They are ranked eighth in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Three GRHS seniors — Bree Baker, Dodson and Ibarra — made the all-tournament team.

In the win over Grandview, Ibarra led GRHS in scoring with 11 points, followed by Dodson with nine.

The top scorers for the Lady Tigers versus Keller Central were Baker with 11 points and Jeana Douglas with 10.

Versus All Saints, the Lady Tigers got four points from both Baker and Ibarra, with Abby Stephenson adding the only other scoring, with two.

Glen Rose won the junior varsity girls matchup over Eastland Tuesday, 42-33.

Both the varsity and JV girls were scheduled to begin play Thursday in the three-day Midlothian Heritage Hoopfest tournament. The varsity girls were to play Alvarado in their first Red Division game, Thursday morning, followed by a test against Argyle in the evening.

Today (Dec. 13) in Midlothian, the varsity girls were scheduled to play Cleburne at 8 a.m., followed by a contest against Fort Worth Brewer at 1:20 p.m.

The championship game, along with the battles for third, fourth and fifth will be held Saturday.