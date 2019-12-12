The Glen Rose High School Tigers placed fifth in the three-day Lipan High School boys basketball tournament last weekend, winning three of their four games, then fell at home to state-ranked Lipan at home in Tiger Arena on Tuesday night, 54-52.

Lipan's Indians are ranked 14th in the state in Class A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

GRHS head boys coach Owen Clifton noted on Tuesday before the Lipan contest that 6-5 post Caden Schinagel had set an all-time Tigers record for blocked shots in a single game in the 75-51 win over Tolar on Dec. 3. Schinagel not only wiped out the previous record, which was seven blocked shots, he also recorded a triple double that night, with 12 points and 15 rebounds to go with his 10 blocks.

Coach Owen Clifton’s Tigers, now 5-6 on the season, were scheduled to begin play Thursday (Dec. 12) in their own Glen Rose Lions Club tournament, a three-day tournament that will continue through Saturday in Tiger Arena, with some Thursday and Friday games being played in the GRHS Red Gym.

The Tigers will be in Pool A with Grandview, Lago Vista, Slocum and Wall. After a morning game Thursday against Grandview, the Tigers were set to play at 7:40 p.m. against Slocum. Both of those games will be in Tiger Arena.

Pool B will also feature schools Class 4A and under (including Stephenville), while Pools C and D will have schools larger than Class 4A.

In their games scheduled for Friday, the Tigers were scheduled to play in the Red Gym at 2:20 p.m. against Wall, and at 7:40 against Lago Vista.

Saturday’s championship in the Gold Division is set for 2:20 p.m. in Tiger Arena. The Red Gym will be the site for the Silver Division title game, at 1 p.m.

In the loss to Lipan Tuesday, Kasen Keese led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points. He was followed by Austin Worthen with 12 and Caden Schinagel.

On the first day of the Lipan tournament, Dec. 5, the Tigers lost to second-ranked (Class 2A) Tenaha, 60-54, and beat Douglass, 48-39.

In the Tenaha game, Matthew Hammonds led the Tigers in scoring with 21, while Kanyon Keese and Kasen Keese added 10 points each.

Against Douglass, Worthen poured in 20 points and Kasen Keese had 10.

In their 51-43 win over Saltillo on Dec. 6 in Lipan, Hammonds and Worthen scored 13 points each, while Kasen Keese added eight.

In their final game of the Lipan tournament, Dec. 7, the Tigers posted a 58-51 win. Kasen Keese paced the scoring with 17, while Worthen and Schinagel scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.