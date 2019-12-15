LUBBOCK - Tarleton Men's Basketball fell to Lubbock Christian on the road, 79-72, on Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Texans drop to 4-5 on the season and 0-3 in the Lone Star Conference. Josh Hawley led the Texans with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and seventh straight.

The Texans held a 36-30 halftime lead after shooting a scorching 64 percent from the floor but were outscored 49-36 in the second half by Lubbock Christian (4-4, 1-2 LSC). The Texans shot 53 percent for the game compared to LCU's 46 percent but the Chaps drilled 12 3-pointers, including seven in the second half.

Tarleton led by as much as nine in the game, which came on a Devin Bethely 3-pointer to put the Texans up 27-18 with 4:44 left in the opening half. Bethely finished with three points and a team-leading six assists, which is eighth straight game with at least four assists.

LCU shot 58 percent in the second half and the Chaps went on a 17-2 run that lasted over five minutes while forcing the Texans into five turnovers during the stretch. LCU was able to take over by crashing the offensive boards, as the Chaps had 14 offensive rebounds that led to a 19-8 advantage in second-chance scoring.

The Chaps led by as much as much as 10 at 70-60 with three minutes left but the Texans couldn't cut the deficit less than four in the closing stretch.

Randall Broddie posted eight points, Clashon Gaffney added five and Dexter Johnson recorded three points in starting rolls.

The Texans had one of their better games in bench scoring with 39 points off the bench compared to LCU's eight. Javontae Hopkins led all players off the bench with 13 while Isaiah Boling had 11 points - all in the second half - and Zach Naylor registered eight points. Isaiah Range (5) and Josh Williams (2) rounded out the scoring efforts for the reserves.