LUBBOCK - Tarleton women's basketball (5-3, 0-3 LSC) dropped their first top-25 match-up of the season to No. 2 Lubbock Christian, 58-49, on Saturday night at the Rip Griffin Center.

Tarleton got on the board midway through the first quarter with a three-pointer from Kaitlyn Guillory, ending a 5-0 opening run by Lubbock Christian. Back-to-back points from seniors Mackenzie Hailey and Kylie Collins cut the Lady Chaps lead to two, 10-8, with 2:37 to play in the opening quarter. A 9-0 run in the closing minutes of the first gave Lubbock Christian an 18-9 advantage into the second quarter.

The Texans cut the lead back to five, 20-15, with a jumper from Hailey at the seven-minute mark. A wide-open three for Alexa Hoy trimmed the Lubbock Christian lead to 20-18 at 6:31. Another last minute hot streak from the Lady Chaps put them over the Texans, 34-24, into halftime.

Six steals from six different Texans helped forced ten Lady Chaps turnovers in the first half, a team that averages 14 turnovers per game. Hailey led the team with eight points in the opening half, while Guillory tallied three rebounds.

A second-chance jumper from Lucy Benson opened the second half scoring for the Texans. The Lady Chaps gained their largest lead of the game by 12, 40-28, midway through the third. Back-to-back layups from Kandyn Faurie kick-started a 9-0 Texan run. Two three-pointers from Collins cut the Lady Chaps advantage to three, 45-42, to end the third quarter.

A 7-0 opening run by Lubbock Christian was ended by a Hailey layup with five minutes to go in the match-up. With under two minutes to play, the Lady Chaps were able to regain their double-digit lead, 58-47. A jumper from Hailey trimmed the lead to nine to end the game, 58-49.

Hailey led the team with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Collins added nine points and three assists. Benson (8), Guillory (6), Faurie (6), Hoy (5), and Jayci Morton (1) rounded out the scoring for the Texans.