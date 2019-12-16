Glen Rose High School girls basketball head coach Ramsey Ghazal on Monday announced that the Lady Tigers’ varsity and junior varsity matchups against Lorena that had been scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 17) have been canceled because multiple players are temporarily out of action with illnesses.

The 13-4 Lady Tigers, ranked No. 5 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A State poll, are coming off a third-place finish in the three-day Midlothian Heritage Hoopfest tournament. They clinched third with a 33-27 decision over Heritage on Saturday.

When asked if the game might be made up at a later date, Ghazal responded, “We may replace it during our open date in district.”

The open date for the GRHS girls in the district schedule falls on Feb. 7, the week before the playoffs start.

Next on the Lady Tigers’ schedule is the Aggieland Invitational tournament, Dec. 26-28 in Bryan/College Station. They will be in Division II, which is for Class A through 4A schools. Division I is for Class 5A/6A schools.