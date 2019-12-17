Tarleton Men's and Women's Basketball returns home for doubleheader games this week for the last matchups before Christmas.

The Texans will host UT Tyler on Thursday, December 19 for games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday's game is Stephenville Night, where all Stephenville residents get in free with a valid ID.

On Saturday, the Texans will host Texas A&M-Commerce for games at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday's game will be a Tacky Christmas Sweater contest where fans can win prizes for their tackiest sweater.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton women's basketball will take on the UT Tyler Patriots looking for its first LSC win of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Texans will face #10 A&M-Commerce at 2 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans enter the game 5-3, 0-3 while the Patriots are 2-5, 0-3 and the Lions are 9-0, 3-0.

The game will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network with Kyle Crews having the call. The game will be aired live on KTRL 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. A live video stream can be found on the Angelo State athletic website and the LSC Network.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton men's basketball returns home after two straight road games and will take on UT Tyler looking for its first LSC win on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The Texans will close the week with a matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

The Texans are 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the LSC while UT Tyler is 3-5, 0-3 and A&M-Commerce is 5-3, 2-1 this season.

The game will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network with Casey Hogan having the call. All games are aired live on KTRL 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. A live video stream can be found on the Angelo State athletic website and the LSC Network.