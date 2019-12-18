Glen Rose High School senior Kennedy Bunt, pictured with her parents and coaches, recently signed a letter-of-intent to attend Southwestern College, a private NAIA school in Winfield, Kansas, as a member of the women’s track and field team.

Bunt qualified for the area track meet last spring as a junior when she placed third in the District 7-4A shot put competition. She is also a member of the Lady Tigers’ varsity softball team.

Southwestern’s women’s track team has won 16 consecutive team titles in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.