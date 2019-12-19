The Glen Rose High School Tigers, who were coming off of a loss Saturday in the third-place game in their own Lions Club Tournament, bounced back Tuesday night in Tiger Arena with a dominant 67-47 boys basketball victory over Millsap.

Coach Owen Clifton’s Tigers improved to 8-8 on the season with Tuesday’s win over the Class 3A Bulldogs, who committed 18 turnovers in the game.

The Tigers were scheduled to play tonight (Friday, Dec. 20) at Whitney (varsity at 7:30 p.m.). Next up on the Tigers’ schedule is another road game, Dec. 30 at Keene (2:45 p.m.).

In Tuesday’s win over Millsap, Kason Keese led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points. Austin Worthen added 16, Kolton Mooney had 10 and Matthew Hammonds scored eight.

In the three-day Lions Club round robin event, the Tigers won two of their first four games before falling to San Antonio Lutheran High School in Saturday’s third-place game, 47-41.

In that game, Hammonds led the way on offense with 16 points, while Caden Schinagel and Kason Keese contributed 14 each and Worthen scored 12.

In the first game for Glen Rose on Friday, the Tigers defeated Wall, 44-43. Kanyon Keese was the top scorer with 14 points, followed by Hammonds with 11 Schinagel with 10.

Friday night, the Tigers lost to Lago Vista by an 80-61 margin, despite 26 points scored by Kanyon Keese. Also in that game, Kasen Keese scored 15 points and Worthen chipped in nine.

In their first game on Thursday morning, a 47-41 loss to Grandview, Kanyon Keese led in scoring with 11 points, and Kasen Keese added eight.

In their Thursday evening contest last week on the opening day of their tournament, the Tigers whipped Slocum, 52-39. Hammonds was the top scorer with 19 points, and Worthen added 15.