Tarleton Football will finish its final season of NCAA Division II football as the No. 9-ranked program in the nation by the American Football Coaches Association, which was released Monday afternoon.

This is the second consecutive season that Tarleton has finished the season ranked in the top-10 of the final poll. The Texans are bound for NCAA Division I FCS next season where they will compete as an independent program while the rest of Tarleton's intercollegiate athletics join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

The Texans received 497 points. The newly-crowned champions of Division II, West Florida, claimed the top spot in the final poll with 774 points and all 31 first-place nods.

The Texans, who finished 11-1 on the year and won their second straight undefeated outright Lone Star Conference championship, have been ranked 22 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.