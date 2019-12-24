The Glen Rose Tigers captured a victory in their final boys basketball game before the Christmas break, taking a 73-64 decision Friday at Whitney.

The next game for coach Owen Clifton’s 9-8 Tigers is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30, at Keene (varsity at 2:45 p.m.).

Next for the varsity Tigers will be the Glen Rose Holiday Tournament, set for Jan. 2-4.

In the win over Whitney, a trio of Tigers led the way offensively. Austin Worthen scored 18, while Kolton Mooney and Kanyon Keese contributed 17 points each.

Also for the Tigers, Kason Keese and Caden Schinagel scored eight points. Schinagel led in rebounding with eight, while Kasen Keese had seven.

The Tigers had an outstanding night shooting, making 48.9 percent of their field goal attempts compared to 39 percent for Whitney. Glen Rose bombed in 11 of 26 from 3-point range.