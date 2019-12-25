F: McKenzie Oliver, Vista Ridge, 2012-15: Striker who scored almost 100 goals capped her career with 40 goals and 21 assists while earning player of the year honors as a senior.

F: Allison Smith, Bowie, 2010-11: Two-time district MVP who later starred at Texas had 32 goals and 13 assists as a junior while leading Bowie to the Class 5A state tournament.

MF: Ally Huang, Westlake, 2015-19: Four-year member of Westlake’s varsity and two-time district MVP played from box to box while helping the Chaps to a 62-16-9 record during her tenure.

MF: MaKenzie Harvey, Hendrickson/Pflugerville, 2016-19: After starting for Hendrickson’s 2017 title game, the 4-foot-8 dynamo joined Pflugerville and her father, head coach Mike Harvey, and had 19 goals and 21 assists while leading the Panthers to their best season in school history.

MF: Brooke Briscoe, Liberty Hill, 2018-19: In two seasons with Panthers, the attacking midfielder amassed 80 goals while leading Liberty Hill to two Class 4A state tournaments.

MF: Ella Concannon, Westwood, 2016-18: A natural defender, the versatile player moved to the midfield and led the Warriors in both goals and assists while earning all-state honors and district MVP accolades as a senior.

MF: Mia Czarnecki, Austin High, 2016-19: A talisman at center mid, Czarnecki had 90 goals and 60 assists in her career and led Austin High to a school-record 22 wins in 2018.

D: Bryana Hunter, Hendrickson, 2015-17: Team captain for Hendrickson’s 2017 title team anchored the defense from her sweeper spot and also moved up to deliver clutch goals throughout the playoff run.

D: Kenzie Arrington, Hendrickson, 2016-19: A rock for the Hawks’ 2017 title team and a four-year starter helped hold foes to 66 goals — including 41 her first three years — during her varsity career.

D: Paige Welch, Vandegrift, 2013-15: In her final two seasons anchoring the Vipers’ back row, the team captain led Vandegrift to the Class 4A state championship as a junior and the Class 5A state title match as a senior.

GK: Lindsey Harris, Westlake, 2011-12: Uber-athletic keeper currently playing professionally in Europe finished her high school career with 34 shutouts and an 0.38 goals against average, allowing only 19 goals in 50 matches.