The Ranger College men’s and women’s basketball teams are hoping for a little home support when they kick off a three-game homestand featuring some of the top teams in the state, including two key games to open Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

“This is going to be a very important stretch of games for our teams,” said Ranger College President Dr. William Campion. “We would like to invite everyone to come out and help us create a home court advantage for two of the best teams in the country.”

The Ranger College women, currently 13-0 and ranked No. 25 in the latest NJCAA national poll, will kick off the action on Thursday when they host the Howard College Lady Hawks at 3 p.m. in the Ron Butler Gymnasium.

NTJCAC action will get underway with a pair of games Saturday when Collin County Community College comes calling. The Collin men’s and women’s teams both advanced to the Region V tournament last season.

The Lady Rangers will lead the showdown at 2 p.m. against a Lady Cougars’ team that has won nine of their first 13 games.

The No. 1-ranked Ranger College men will face off against Collin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The RC men’s and women’s teams will close out their homestand on Jan. 8 when they host rival McLennan Community College.

Games will begin at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.