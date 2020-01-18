It wasn’t close from the tipoff.

The Amarillo High boys basketball team opened Friday night’s contest against Lubbock Coronado at home with a big first quarter and garnered a 31-point halftime lead. Their early dominance allowed the Sandies to remain unbeaten in league play with a convincing 70-29 victory.

Brendan Hausen led Amarillo High (18-8, 8-0) with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist. All of his points were tallied in the Sandies’ explosive first half.

The 6-foot, 11-inch post Cade Hornecker followed Hausen with 13 points. But it all came down to defense, and Amarillo High coach Jason Pillion certainly appreciated his team’s effort to prevent the Mustangs (12-11, 5-3) from scoring.

“We created some offense through our defense,” Pillion said. “It’s easier to play in transition as opposed to when you are constantly having to set the offense up. When you get stops, you’re able to do that.

“So, I thought our defense was good. I thought our effort was good.”

Pillion also commended his bench for their role in Friday’s win, saying it didn’t feel much different than when the starters were on the court.

“Those guys (off the bench) are playing a lot, and they’re just getting better every game,” Pillion said. “You have to have that because at some point, somebody might get hurt. Someone might get sick in some way, and someone might have an off night.

“But I thought those kids did a good job.”

The Sandies will square off with Caprock on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo High 70, Lubbock Coronado 29

Coronado 2 12 22 29

Amarillo 17 41 61 70

C—Michael Green 8, D’aequan Tillman 5. A—Brendan Hausen 14, Cade Hornecker 13. Records: Amarillo High 18-8, 8-0. Coronado 7-13, 2-6.

Twelve Lady Sandies score en route to 59-35 win over Lady Mustangs: The Class 5A, No. 1-ranked Amarillo Lady Sandies rolled once again Friday night at home, this time against Lubbock Coronado.

Amarillo High allowed only one point in the first quarter and ended up with a commanding 30-16 lead at the halftime break.

While the Lady Sandies (26-2, 10-0 3-5A) may have gotten a little sloppy in the second half, their defense stayed strong. And they were able to thwart off any attempt at a comeback by the Lady Mustangs (12-15, 3-7 District 3-5A) to win by 24.

Rachel Haase led Amarillo High with nine points. Amaia Chiles tallied eight points, and the Lady Sandies showed their offensive versatility as every player on their roster put the ball in the basket.

Amarillo High coach Jeff Williams said his team worked hard lately on the pick-and-roll offense. While that style hasn’t translated into exactly what he wants it to look like, it was effective Friday.

“We’ve been working on that pick-and-roll-type stuff, and we actually went to it late (tonight),” Williams said. “We had a couple looks and we kind of forced it in too much, and it kind of hurt us. But, all in all, we got pretty good decisions out of it.

“We’re going to continue to try to fine-tune it and hopefully add that to our arsenal.”

The Lady Sandies will hit the road and face Caprock Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Amarillo High 59, Lubbock Coronado 35

LC—Aazlyn Braithwaite 10, Ali Martinez 9. A—Rachel Haase 9, Amaia Chiles 8, Gracie Bentley 8.

Records: Lubbock Coronado 12-15, 3-7. Amarillo High 26-2, 10-0.