On paper, Donovan Smith proved he was a dynamic player.

After competing at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, the senior became Frenship’s all-time leading passer with 3,260 yards and was named the District 2-6A MVP after leading the team to its first playoff appearance under coach Jay Northcutt.

Flashy is the last thing Smith wants to be, though. He knows the importance of staying humble and is set on being a good leader. Those are the qualities which allowed him to have a stellar season and, as a result, be named the 2019 Lone Star Varsity Newcomer of the Year.

It was also Smith’s first season starting as the quarterback on the varsity squad, though he’s played the position for most of his life.

“It wasn’t really a big change for me, just on a different level which my skillset, I guess you can say, helped me to be calm, especially with how I think about everything,” Smith said. “Me just playing how I play, me just being the leader that I know to be, it just made everything easy for me.”

Smith, who clicked with his new Tigers teammates right away, has found that not thinking too much of himself is what’s helped him be a better leader to a team he just joined a year ago.

“I think it’s about being encouraging, not being that Mr. Big Time or Mr. Big Shot,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing that I don’t want to be is someone that’s head over heels or someone that says, ‘You guys need to listen to me because I’m this and this.’ I’m just a person playing football just like them, so basically stay level headed and not getting too crazy about anything and just know that you’re here to play football just like everybody else.”

It took that and more for Smith to stay calm during a four-overtime game against Lubbock-Cooper. The senior recorded the game-winning touchdown throw to Jordan Maden to help the Tigers secure a thrilling 61-53 victory.

“My biggest thing that I worked on in that game is keeping a calm head and letting my team celebrate because they’re allowed to do that. But I have to keep my level head. I can’t get over myself because there’s still a lot of game left,” Smith said. “Even after we scored, it was just like all right, defense, we’ve got to get a stop. We can’t celebrate until the game is over.”

The Tigers went on to finish 7-4 and fell to El Paso Americas 36-35 in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. Smith had a 65.6 passing completion percentage with 26 TDs and finished as the No. 6 passer in Class 6A, while also running for 489 rushing yards and 14 scores without a fumble for a total of 3,749 yards of offense.

“It sucks that we didn’t finish all the way because that was the main goal, but it was exciting to see how happy the guys were, how happy the school and everyone was,” Smith said. “A lot of people doubted us this year, so it felt good for us to come out and have a winning season.”

He plans to take everything he’s learned and use it at Texas Tech, where he inked to play as a quarterback last December during the early signing period. The future Red Raider had a previously-established relationship with head coach Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost and is excited to play for them.

“They believe that I can play at the Big 12 level, so all right, if you believe in me, then the whole coaching staff believes in me,” Smith said. “So now it’s just a thing of me believing in God that this is what’s for me and me believing in myself and I’ll be good.”