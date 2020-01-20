Westwood sophomore Desi Davalos was cool, calm and collected as she swished a pair of overtime free throws with 15.9 seconds left in the game to clinch Westwood’s dramatic 57-54 overtime win at Cedar Ridge Friday and propel the Warriors back into the thick of the playoff race with two weeks left to play.

“Cedar Ridge is very tough, and they were playing down a player due to injuries, (but) this was a clutch win against a very good team,” said Westwood head coach Doug Davalos, whos is the father of Desi Davalos.

Westwood trialed 37-29 after three quarters but rallied to tie the game at 49-49 late in regulation. Cedar Ridge sophomore forward then Alex Neimeth hit a jumper with 18 seconds left in regulation to give the Raiders a 51-49 lead, but Westwood point guard Annalise Galliguez drove the lane and scored on a layup with 5.6 seconds left to tie the game and force the overtime.

Neimeth’ s layup in the extra session gave Cedar Ridge a 54-52 lead with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left, but a foul shot by Galliguez and a putback from freshman Mahogany Wright gave the Warriors a 55-54 lead. Following an exchange of jump balls, Davalos drove the lane, was fouled and sank the pair of free throws with 15.2 seconds left in overtime to secure the three-point victory for the Warriors.

Anisha Chintala led the Warriors with 20 points while Galliguez had 14. Both Davalos and Wright scored eight points. Lexi Alexander led the Raiders with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Neimeth had 11 points and Malaysia DePrisco notched 10 points.

With the win, Westwood (17-11, 6-4 District 13-6A) moved into a tie with Cedar Ridge (15-12, 6-4) for third place in the district race.

Elsewhere, Vista Ridge (20-6, 8-1) defeated Round Rock 75-30 to improve to 8-1 in district with a two-game lead on second-place Hendrickson. Guard AJ Marotte scored 24 points with 12 rebounds in three quarters for Vista Ridge. Victoria Baker and Zion Neat added eight points each. Bailey Featherstone and Suma Kasarla led the Dragons (14-14, 3-7) with eight points each.

Hendrickson (20-10, 7-3) rebounded from its upset loss at Round Rock with an impressive 78-42 win over McNeil. Zoe Nelson led the Hawks with 20 points while senior guard Sarah Malinowski had a trio of three-point shots and finished with 15 points. Ericka Suarez added 14 points for the Hawks.

Stony Point (18-11, 4-6) got 25 points from point guard Arianna Rosado to beat Vandegrift 44-40. Kaya Pehrson led the Vipers (19-10, 5-5) with 15 points.

In TAPPS action, Round Rock Christian Academy improved to 15-1 overall by rallying form a 14-10 first-quarter deficit to beat Central Texas Christian 61-28. Annie Mikeska led the Crusaders with 12 points while Addie McCormick had 11 points and Emily Millikan added 10 points. All 11 Crusaders scored in the game.