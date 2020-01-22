D1Baseball named Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein to its preseason all-America third team announced Tuesday.

Klein, a senior from Keller Timber Creek, hit .315 with three home runs and 57 runs batted in last season and .317 with four homers and 34 RBI the year before.

Klein led the nation with 11 sacrifice flies last season and ranked seventh or higher in the Big 12 in walks (45), hits (81), doubles (19) and runs (54).

Tech softball

Texas Tech, off its first NCAA regional tournament appearance since 2012, is ranked No. 16 in the D1Softball preseason top 25 ranking.

Sixth-year coach Adrian Gregory returns most of the roster that finished 42-16 last season.

The Red Raiders’ schedule includes 16 opponents who made the NCAA Tournament last year and 23 games against teams that played in the postseason.

Tech opens the season Feb. 7-9 at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans with games against Houston Baptist, Jackson State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana Tech and Montana.

LCU softball

Lubbock Christian University is picked ninth out of 17 teams in Lone Star Conference preseason poll of coaches, sports information directors and media members.

Defending LSC champion Texas A&M-Kingsville received 32 of 42 first-place votes. Texas A&M-Commerce received seven first-place votes and is picked second, and Tarleton State received a first-place vote and is slotted third.

Fourth through 10th are Cameron, Oklahoma Christian, West Texas A&M, Angelo State, St. Mary’s, LCU and UT-Tyler.

LCU finished 32-19 last season, including 16-14 in the Heartland Conference.