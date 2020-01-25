Despite being on the defensive most of the contest, the Brownwood Lady Lions hung with traditional Class 4A soccer powerhouse Kennedale until two goals in the final 15 minutes resulted in a 3-0 victory for the visiting Lady Cats Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium.

Kennedale struck first just 9:28 into the contest for a 1-0 lead, which it maintained until 14:47 remained and the Lady Cats added an insurance goal. Then, with 9:51 left, Kennedale tacked on its goal via a penalty kick. Gina Olmos recorded all three goals for Kennedale (6-3).

“Soccer's hard when you have to play defense the whole game,” said Lady Lions head coach Andrew Stevenson. “Three goals, while I'm not OK with that, defensively they played great because Kennedale had some great opportunities. Then we had a PK called against us and those are always difficult to manage.”

Coming off a 7-1 win over La Vega in Tuesday's home opener, the Lady Lions were unable to light up the scoreboard Friday.

“We struggled to connect passes in the final third, our creativity wasn't there like it normally is,” Stevenson said. “Our runs into space that we typically have weren't there and that came from us not encouraging early on and not being creative. We struggled to find space.”

Stevenson stated he was not pleased with the Lady Lions' attitudes on the field during the first half, but that improved dramatically in the second.

“We were really weak in the first half and not playing well,” Stevenson said. “There's not a whole lot of positives to say about the first half. In the second half we came out and played great, I have no complaints. All the girls were getting in tackles, winning balls, moving forward, being positive. I think that's what hurt us the first half, we were our own worst enemies. We were negative toward each other, we weren't encouraging and that completely changed in the second half and you could see it.”

The Lady Lions (5-4-1) will attempt to bounce back when they return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at San Angelo Lake View.

•••

Abilene Cooper 12, Lions 0

ABILENE — The Brownwood Lions slipped to 1-8 on the season with a 12-0 road loss at Class 5A Abilene Cooper Friday.

The Lions allowed five goals in the first half and Cooper tacked on seven more in the second.

Brownwood, missing three players for various reasons, had three solid opportunities to score in the first half but couldn't find the back of the net, according to head coach Scott Swanzy.

The Lions are off until 7 p.m. Friday when they host San Angelo Lake View — which knocked off Brownwood, 4-1, this past Tuesday.