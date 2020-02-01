The Brownwood Lions were narrowly defeated Friday night, dropping a 2-1 decision to San Angelo Lake View in non-district soccer action at Gordon Wood Stadium.

In a rematch of Brownwood's 4-1 road loss from Jan. 21, the Lions (1-9) gave up an own goal to Lake View on a corner kick. But the Lions rebounded as Jeremiah Bond scored off an assist from Caleb Nelson to knot the score before halftime.

With 16 minutes remaining in the contest, Lake View was able to score the game-winning goal from 25 yards out.

“This was a much improved effort as far as technical ball control and movement,” said Lions head coach Scott Swanzy. “Unai Rived and Cameron Phipps on the back end of the defense helped keep us in the game.”

The Lions are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host No. 6 Midlothian Heritage.