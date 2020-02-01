Realignment day doesn’t quite hold the same intrigue that it did for decades.

The University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for extracurricular activities of Texas public schools, changed its method of unveiling new districts two years ago when it began announcing enrollment figures for each school as well as classification cutoff numbers before realignment.

Coaches, administrators and fans may now know which class and division their schools will compete in, but that won’t eliminate all the drama when the UIL releases its new biennial realignment at 9 a.m. Monday.

Which schools will compete in a new district?

What region will host those perennial playoff programs that can afford to look ahead to the postseason?

And how in the heck will coaches finalize their nondistrict schedule, especially for the dozens of area coaches who will flock to the Education Service Center Region XIII headquarters in East Austin for an informal unveiling of the new alignments?

“You try and get some handshake deals before realignment, especially in week one and week two, but it becomes a scramble,” said Joshua Mann, who will begin his 11th season as Rouse’s head coach in August. “It’s like an auction (at the coaches’ meeting); you have some handshake deals, (but) everyone is trying to work out games.

“Friendships have been made and lost on realignment day.”

While Mann talked about his coaching buddies with a chuckle, UIL realignment is no joke for the many coaches whose jobs depend heavily on wins and losses. District alignments help determine a school’s record and playoff hopes. A new district — or better yet, a new classification — can play a crucial role in improving a team’s chances next season even before the first snap of spring ball.

The handful of schools that will drop a classification or division include Rouse, a Leander school that will fall from Class 5A Division I into Class 5A Division II. The Raiders, who went 1-9 last season while competing against larger schools such as Cedar Park and Georgetown, was in Class 6A as recently in 2015. However, the opening of nearby Glenn a few years ago has shifted enrollment patterns in the school district, leaving Rouse with a current enrollment of 1,799 students. Rouse will probably be aligned with schools such as Glenn, East View in Georgetown and possibly Liberty Hill, which is moving up from Class 4A for the first time.

“It evens things out a bit,” Mann said about the drop in division. “When you're a school that’s shrinking in a district that is growing, it’s challenging. But there’s still a lot of great teams that we will be competing with.”

Several other area schools will also have their hopes bolstered by a drop in classification or division. Anderson has spent the past six years competing as one of the smallest Class 6A schools in the state. A 6-4 record in 2019 was the only winning mark by the Trojans in that span, but they’ll drop to Class 5A Division I on Monday.

Anderson coach Daniel Hunter, who has an 11-9 record in his two seasons, said the new classification in 5A Division I will benefit his program. Yet he also cautions about taking anything for granted in a new district that will no longer include current rivals Westlake and Lake Travis, who have each won a Class 6A state championship in the past three seasons.

“We’ve talked with the kids about not having a 5A mentality,” he said. “And that’s no disrespect to any 5A teams, but we don’t want our kids thinking 5A will be easier. If we bring our B game, we’ll get beat by 50. But if we bring our A game and outwork and outhustle and outsmart everyone, we’ll have success. We have to have an us-against-the-world mentality.”

Anderson will be the lone Austin school district program competing in Division I after an offseason decision by the school district to separate the athletic programs of LBJ and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy. LASA, which is currently housed on the LBJ campus, will change campuses for the 2021-22 school year and will field its own athletic teams.

That means LBJ, with an enrollment of 855 students, has Class 4A numbers, but it will petition up to play in Class 5A Division II. The Jaguars will be in a district that includes familiar foes McCallum, Crockett, Travis, Northeast and Navarro. More important for a program that has gone 32-12 over the past four years, realignment will probably move LBJ out of an uber-competitive Region II into a more manageable Region IV. LBJ has lost its past two playoff openers against Cedar Park and Georgetown — two traditional powers in Region II with Class 5A Division I enrollment numbers — by a combined six points.

“I do think that if we get into Region IV, that will give us a great opportunity to make a run,” LBJ coach Jahmal Fenner said. “We do think about what can happen in the playoffs, but you never know the way things are going to fall with realignment.”