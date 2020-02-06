Round two of a "local" rivalry which has been a long time coming for West Texas A&M is here, and this time it won‘t be in such a friendly place.

For the second time this season, the WT men‘s and women’s basketball teams will face Lubbock Christian in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader, this time on the road. In rematch of a game which both WT teams won at home last month, they‘ll put their respective 12-game winning streaks on the line this evening.

WT‘s women, ranked No. 16 in the nation, will take on No. 9 LCU at 5:30 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center, followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Buffs (20-3, 13-1 LSC) enter this evening with a two-game lead over LCU (17-3, 11-3) in their division and head into this evening with plenty of momentum. They concluded a two-game homestand last weekend with routing UT Permian Basin 83-52 last Saturday.

Junior post Abby Spurgin had a career game for WT with 30 points and 10 rebounds, further cementing the Lady Buffs as a strong inside team at both ends of the floor. They‘ve definitely found a way to compensate for the loss of last year’s leading scorer Lexy Hightower, who‘s been out since the first of the year with a foot injury.

"Our team has found a way to play without our best player," WT coach Kristen Mattio said. "We‘ve been working through that every day. We have an advantage in the paint and there are some good post players in our conference."

LCU is the defending national champion and was cruising along until losing to Eastern New Mexico two days before facing WT on Jan. 18 at First United Bank Center. The Lady Chaps suffered a rare second straight loss, as the Lady Buffs won 64-56.

Point guard Megan Gamble led WT with 17 points while post Tiana Parker had 13 in a balanced attack. Mattio knows it will be a challenge to duplicate such a feat on the road against LCU.

"Lubbock is a very well-coached team who has had a lot of success so it‘s going to be a dogfight," Mattio said. "What they do is pretty special so we’re going to have to play well to have a chance."

LCU‘s Maddie Chitsey can match WT‘s strong inside presence with her own, as she leads the Lady Chaps with 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. The Lady Chaps also have a strong Panhandle contingent on their team with six players from the Amarillo area, and in the first meeting between the teams, Nazareth’s Allie Schulte led LCU with 15 points.

Revenge, not to mention putting some heat on the Lady Buffs at the top of the standings, should be enough of a motive for the Lady Chaps. Mattio doesn‘t want her team to get caught up in that.

"We have a lot of incentive for where we‘re going and what we’re trying to do," Mattio said. "We can‘t worry about what every else’s motives are. It‘s going to be a tough ball game."

The WT men (21-1, 13-1) are ranked No. 3 in the nation and have shown little sign of slowing down. Returning home last week, their uptempo offensive attack looked especially well-oiled, as they opened their homestand with 105-81 victory over Western New Mexico, then ran past UT Permian Basin 111-78 to remain comfortably atop their division.

Those two wins were in start contrast to their previous two games on the road against Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M-International. The Buffs won both of those games, but they were their two lowest scoring games of the season.

"When you go on the road it‘s always a little bit tougher because some teams like to go slower, but UTPB and Western like to go uptempo too and we played with that," WT coach Tom Brown said. "It doesn’t really matter how fast we move it as long as we score and win."

Joel Murray had a career-high 32 points against UTPB and also led the Buffs with six assists and four steals in the win. Leading scorer Qua Grant had another typically big game with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Derrick Geddis had 13 points.

When the teams met the first time this season in Canyon, the Buffs soundly defeated LCU (14-6, 10-4), rolling to a 92-68 victory. Grant led the way with 28 points and Murray scored 20.

Brown isn‘t putting a whole lot of stock in that result because he doesn’t think he saw LCU‘s best game.

"I thought (the Chaps) missed a lot of open shots to I think it was a little closer than the final score," Brown said. "Right now I think they‘re a top four team in our conference."

The Chaps are balanced offensively, as they have five players scoring in double digits. Lloyd Daniels leads the with with 15.7 points a game while Parker Hicks (11.3), Ty Caswell (10.9), Kobe Thompson (10.9) and Rashaan Proctor (10.6) are all packed together.

Canadian graduate Cameron Copley just misses being part of the double figure club with 9.4 points a game, although he leads LCU with 5.2 assists a game.

"We‘re not going to be fooled by (the first game) at Lubbock," Brown said. "They just beat St. Edward’s who beat us."