The Austin Spurs made it four wins in a row with a 130-122 victory over the Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley, Ariz. on Friday night.

Chimezie Metu led the Spurs with 24 points on a stellar 10 of 12 shooting. He also had six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

Drew Eubanks had 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Austin.

Luka Samanic scored 18 points and led the Spurs in long-range shots, making 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson and Quinndary Weatherspoon each added 17 points for the Spurs. Weatherspoon also led Austin with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns were on fire from deep, making 18 of 34 3-pointers for 53 percent.

Jared Harper led all scorers with 29 points in 28 minutes for Northern Arizona.

Ike Nwamu added 25 points and hit 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

The Spurs led by four points after the first period and built the lead to seven by halftime.

The Suns stayed within striking distance through the third period, but a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter put the Spurs in the driver’s seat.