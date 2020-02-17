Westlake's girls soccer team defeated visiting Akins 3-0 Feb. 11 in the rain, then followed that victory four days later with a 1-1 tie against Austin at House Park.

The Chaps (7-1-3) got on the board against the Eagles with 23 minutes left in the first half when junior outside back Ellie Dawson picked up her first goal of the year. There were some tenuous moments the rest of the half, especially when Akins (1-9-0) got loose on a breakaway. However, as she had done in the Anderson match a week earlier, sophomore keeper Lily Smith came up with a remarkable save to preserve the lead.

In the second half, Westlake, missing several starters because of injury, stretched its lead when sophomore Emily Weiner scored her first goal of the year on senior co-captain Katie Kearney’s assist with 34 minutes left. Senior co-captain Addie Hackney added the final goal on senior Susannah Bearden’s assist with nine minutes left.

In their match against Austin High (6-3-2) Friday, the Chaps got on the board in the opening minutes when senior Kasey Hendrix put back a deflection off the keeper. With two minutes left in the half, however, Austin High returned the favor, evening the match up at one. It stayed that way as both teams squandered multiple opportunities with the contest ending in a tie.

Westlake was helped against the Maroon by the return of sophomore Alex Biles at center back. However, two other starters did not play for non-injury reasons.

The Chaps will have almost everyone back for the first time in three weeks when they hosts Lehman (8-2-1) Feb. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium. The winner of that game will have the inside track to second place in the district and an outside shot at catching district leader Lake Travis (10-0-1), which travels to Burger Stadium to play Austin the same night.