COLLEGE STATION – Having made a run to the regional semifinals a year ago, Vista Ridge knew not to panic while locked in a close Class 6A area round playoff game with Spring early in the fourth quarter Thursday.

Instead, the Rangers calmly ended the game on a 17-2 run, keeping the Lions scoreless for the final six minutes as they closed out a 51-33 win at A&M Consolidated High School to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

"Once momentum started swinging our way, we knew we had to keep going with it," Vista Ridge senior point guard Victoria Baker said. "It’s the playoffs, and you realize it could be the end of your season, so we just trusted each other. We have really good team chemistry. We fixed the little things, our intensity went up, momentum went our way and it kind of flowed."

Holding a 34-31 lead, and with Spring’s crowd starting to make its presence felt following a 6-0 Lions run, the Rangers started their dominating close on baskets by Weade Adeleke and Zion Neat.

Spring freshman Kierra Merchant — who has to be a Division I player in the making following some dazzling athletic drives to the lane — hit the Lions' final bucket to bring them within five, but the Rangers scored the next 13 points, as Baker, Adeleke, Neat and AJ Marotte all sank at least one shot.

"From last year’s run, we know the intensity of the playoffs," Baker said. "We can use that and know that sometimes calls and things aren’t going to go our way. We’ve grown from that."

As smart as Vista Ridge was on offense down the stretch, it was even more impressive on defense. Using an aggressive 1-3-1 zone defense, the Rangers forced several Spring turnovers, and when the Lions did get a shot off, Vista Ridge dominated the boards, limiting Spring to one attempt.

"The second half, we had to adjust, and our kids did a great job," Vista Ridge coach Keith Allen said. "We talked about the little ins and outs of the game, but really it was all about toughness and physicality, and our girls responded well."

The first half marked a bit of a slog offensively for both teams.

The Rangers (29-6) trailed 16-15 late in the second quarter before baskets by Baker and Jazra Williams gave them the lead for good.

Vista Ridge opened up a 34-25 lead midway through the third behind seven points from Marotte, but Spring (16-14) answered with its final run to make it a one-possession game.

Adeleke finished with 14 points to pace the Rangers, while Marotte tallied 13 and Baker added eight.

"Since we went to the regional tournament last year, we know we can get there," said Marotte, who scored 11 of her points the second half. "We’ve set goals for this season, and once we set a goal, our minds are set. I think (in the fourth quarter) we just spread the ball and took our time. In the first half they forced us into tough passes, so we slowed it down, collected ourselves and made better passes."

It continues a phenomenal year for Vista Ridge, who won a loaded District 13-6A and has handled the high expectations that came with the majority of the team returning following last year’s playoff run.

"It’s our second year in a row to make it (to the regional quarterfinals) and I’m really proud of our kids," Allen said. "There was a lot of expectations this year and sometimes that brings pressure, but they’re really good at staying in the moment and looking at every game as an opportunity to extend the season."