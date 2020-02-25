Staff report

It came down past the end for the Tascosa Rebels on Tuesday night, and in the end it was just a little too long.

Tascosa’s Region I-6A bidistrict game against El Paso Franklin at Andrews went into overtime with both teams struggling offensively. The Rebels scored just one point and Franklin hit a shot with 11 second left to take the lead and Tascosa couldn’t convert, losing 50-49.

The Rebels finished the season 24-7.

Tascosa had a big third quarter to take 40-35 advantage, but after that the Rebels hit a dry spell offensively and Franklin (18-12) eventually forced overtime. One point looked as if could hold up for the Rebels until the last 11 seconds.

LB Moore led Tascosa with 13 points while Elijah Rodriguez had 12 and Isaiah Johnson scored 10. Franklin’s Roman Garcia had a game-high 21 points.

Tascosa 11 19 40 48 49

El Paso Franklin 12 20 35 48 50

T - LB Moore 13, Elijah Rodriguez 12, Isaiah Johnson 10. EPF - Roman Garcia 21, N. Moreno 10. Records: Franklin 18-12, Tascosa 24-7.

Class 5A

Amarillo High shuts down Wylie: Amarillo High showed that its unbeaten District 3-5A championship season was no fluke, as the Sandies clamped down defensively on Abilene Wylie in the second half for a 44-25 win at Lubbock Christian University.

It was a fairly competitive first half as the Sandies (27-8) led 23-16 at halftime. Sophomore Brendan Hausen kept Amarillo High afloat offensively in the first half, scoring seven of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter.

In the second half the Sandies turned things on defensively, holding Wylie (15-18) to nine points, as the Bulldogs tried to slow it down.

Abilene Wylie 9 16 20 25

Amarillo High 11 23 32 44

AW - Payne 14, Hughes 6. AHS - Brendan Hausen 18, Owen Boyett 8. Records: Amarillo High 27-8, Wylie 15-18.

Palo Duro pulls away from Cooper late: Palo Duro was in a fight with Abilene Cooper for the first three quarters before getting some big stops defensively in the fourth quarter to coast to a 65-50 win at Slaton.

Palo Duro (20-6) had a narrow lead for a good portion of the game, leading 48-44 at the end of the third quarter. Thaddeus Udoh came up big for the Dons in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 24 points.

Three other Dons scored in double figures, as Kaje Lee had 17 points and Kadde Price and Cutter Camp had 10 each.

Palo Duro 15 36 48 65

Abilene Cooper 11 29 44 50

PD - Thaddeus Udoh 24, Kaje Lee 17, Kadden Price 10, Cutter Camp 10. AC - Jemison 14, Garcia 11. Records: Palo Duro 20-6, Cooper 12-20.

Class 4A

Perryton nips Canyon in defensive struggle: In a game where neither offense got going, Canyon couldn’t overcome a slow start and saw its season end with a 31-28 loss to Perryton at Panhandle.

Canyon (20-12) fell behind 10-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles never got too far behind, but never got things going offensively.

Miles Huffines led Canyon with seven points. Brayden Klafla led Perryton (15-11) with 13 points.

Perryton 10 18 28 31

Canyon 4 13 24 28

P - Brayden Klafka 13, Ryan Davis 7. C - Miles Huffines 7, Jarrad Gomez 6. Records: Perryton 15-11, Canyon 20-12.

Hereford 13 24 28 42

Pampa 16 25 41 56

H - Chase Landers 14, Andrew Stevens 14, Chase Floyd 12, Jaydon Burley 12. Records: Hereford 16-16, Pampa 29-5.

Class 3A

Bushland falls to Littlefield: Bushland started slow offensively and never fully recovered in losing to Littlefield 50-39 at Randall.

Bushland (18-10) trailed 10-5 at the end of the first quarter but only 18-15 at halftime. In the second half Littlefield (27-5) got untracked offensively.

Jaylin Marshall was the lone scorer in double figures for the Falcons with 13 points.

Bushland 5 15 25 39

Littlefield 10 18 39 50

B - Jaylin Marshall 13, Skyler Jaco 9, L - Longoria 13, Valdez 9. Records: Bushland 18-10, Littlefield 27-5.

Abernathy 15 23 41 59

Dimmitt 7 15 24 35

A - Daily 22, Gonzalez 20. D - Baty 10. Records: Abernathy 21-5, Dimmitt 19-14.

Childress 11 23 45 63

Tolar 11 20 28 49

C - Trent Mayden 12, Lane Foster 11, Devron Sims 10, Josh Tucker 10. T - Seth Cason 14. Records: Childress 26-5, Tolar 19-15.

Shallowater 11 27 47 69

Spearman 15 23 41 51

Shallowater - Eaker 21, Brattain 16, Elliott 13. Spearman - Black 17, Wilkerson 12, Garnett 11. Records: Shallowater 29-4, Spearman 17-14.

Class 2A

Panhandle 12 28 44 56

Stratford 17 33 47 58

P - Landyn Hack 16, Dylan Segura 14, Luke McCoy 11, S - Ty Mc Bryde 13, Trever Bell 12, Abraham Villegas 12. Records: Stratford 12-5, Panhandle 16-18.

Lockney 14 32 41 54

Vega 15 27 46 66

L - Austin Rodriguez 12, Josh Barratero 11, Noel Coniceros 10. V - Kirkland 19, Calhoun 13. Records: Vega 26-5, Lockney 14-18.

Clarendon 17 31 55 74

Sanford-Fritch 15 22 39 65

C - LaMarcus Penigar 22, Jmaury Davis 19, Donovan Thompson 14, Sylvester Butler 10. S-F - Kobee Cunningham 25, Joel Watson 18. Records: Clarendon 24-7, Sanford-Fritch 13-21.

Class 1A

Happy 16 21 35 45

Anton 12 21 24 35

H - Stetson Jameson 13, Arik Colie 12. A - Joseph Servantes 13, Kevin Whitlock 9. Records: Happy 16-18, Anton 11-6.