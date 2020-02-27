For Westlake baseball, the time to win is now.

Not that the program doesn’t have a history of success, but coming off its best season in a decade where it went 30-8 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals, the return of 14 players with varsity experience means the Chaps are due for another big year.

“Last year, we thought we were going to be good, but this year I feel like we know we’re going to be good,” said Westlake coach J.T. Blair, whose team opens the 2020 campaign Tuesday at home vs. Akins. “We have a lot of confidence rolling into the season where guys have a better sense of where they need to be, what we need to do, and what we can accomplish as a team.”

The Chaps do have some production to replace. Last year’s left side of the infield graduated, with shortstop Peyton Sanderson currently suiting up for Division I Richmond. In addition, departed ace Dylan Savino took a lot of innings and strikeouts with him off the mound. But with the amount of experience and talent Westlake brings back, Chaps fans have reason to hold high expectations.

“Every position, we have somebody,” Blair said. “We have six good outfielders, multiple guys who can play multiple positions in the infield and two good catchers. We have a lot of depth and quality at every position, and that’s the most impressive part of our roster.”

Blair is extremely high on his pitching staff, which he says contains as many as six guys that could compete to be the team’s ace. Seniors Hudson Forrest, Gray Harrison, Maclean Harkins, Kirkland Michaux and Ethan Siegel as well as junior Braden Davis all saw significant time on the mound a year ago and have the versatility to play elsewhere.

“We put a premium on developing pitching,” Blair said. “When we first started here, that’s what we said we were going to do. We’ve started doing that, and we feel now we have arms that can compete with anybody in the state.”

The current upswing by the Chaps started with a 20-win season two years ago. Many of the current seniors have played large parts in the 50 wins over the past two springs.

“Two years ago, we knew we had a lot of good, young arms and knew it was just a matter of time before we took off as a pitching staff and program,” Blair said.

All-district senior outfielders Sage Luther and Elliott Schwarzbach and all-district senior designated hitter Leo Lowin — who hit six home runs last year while also seeing a lot of time at catcher — highlight the returners in the field.

Westlake’s entire 22-man roster is made up of seniors and juniors.

“I really feel our guys are going into the season looking to build on what they accomplished last year and knowing they can,” Blair said. “It’s a tight group. They’ve played together for a long time and do a good job of playing for each other even with all the competition (within the program).”

Most of the team also played on Westlake’s state championship football squad, including Michaux, who earned MVP honors as Westlake’s quarterback in the state championship game. That experience is something Blair thinks will benefit the Chaps on the diamond.

“I really feel our kids believe they can win every game they’re in,” Blair said. “They’re a group of guys that knows what it takes and how to do it.”