SAN ANTONIO — Sixteen years after guiding the Shallowater High School girls basketball team to a UIL state championship, Fillies head coach Chuck Darden has worked his magic once again.

Despite having a considerable size disadvantage, Shallowater rolled to a 61-43 victory against Woodville in the Class 3A title game Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome.

After leading Shallowater to the 2004 championship, Darden got to savor another title run and he was overcome with emotion afterwards.

"I'm just so proud to be the head coach of this program," Darden said. "It's my 39th year to be the head coach and we won one time in '04 and we've been here and fought for a few others. It just means a lot. It means a lot to our community and our school.

"These girls are such great girls, and I just prayed every day for this to happen for them because they're such great kids. They play the game the right way and they care about each other and they play for each other. To this old coach right here, it means a lot. I'm getting pretty old. I'm not retiring, but when you know there's not many more chances left, it maybe means a little bit more."

Darden has led Shallowater to the state tourney seven times — 1988, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2015 and 2020. He's getting close to 1,000 career victories.

Shallowater finished the season at 39-2, while Woodville went 36-5.

Sophomore guard Bree Brattain was selected as the tournament MVP after scoring 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting. She also knocked down 5 of 6 free throws and had six rebounds.

"I thought we played really good and my teammates got me open on those shots," said Brattain, who had 21 points and 11 boards in a 61-26 state semifinal win against Schulenburg on Thursday.

"It's my job to finish and I just wanted to get that win for my girls. I couldn't have done it without my team."

Darden talked about what the 5-foot-8 sophomore has meant to his program with two more years to look forward to.

"Bree's a good player for us," Darden said. "She played for us in junior high and then moved to Seminole and moved back and we're glad she's back where she belongs. She's back home with coach Darden and we're good.

"Bree's a great player and a great scorer for us. She can score all around the floor. And, just like she said, our kids are great at getting her the ball. And once again, this team is totally unselfish. You hear that a lot, but very few teams really believe it."

Brattain also made 2 of 4 shots from the three-point line.

Shallowater led 13-10 after the first quarter and the Fillies were up 29-16 at the break.

The Fillies connected on 46.8 percent of their shots, compared to 33.3 percent for the Eagles.

Foul trouble was problematic for Woodville. Shannon Whitehead fouled out in the fourth quarter and three other players had to be careful down the stretch with four.

Woodville was led in scoring by senior guard Jayda Argumon, who had 14 points.

Senior center Jordyn Beaty, who is 6-foot-1 and four inches taller than the Fillies' tallest players, had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though their tallest players are 5-9, the Fillies still managed to out-rebound the Eagles 36 to 30. That resulted in Shallowater outscoring Woodville 39 to 14 in the paint.

"Ever since we started in August, coach Darden always talks about that we have to win the rebound battle to win," said Fillies junior forward Taylor Moravcik, who pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.

"We just knew that even though we were out-sized that if we rebounded and dominated in that part of the game that we would win the game. That's what we focus on a lot."

Sophomore point guard Jenna Willer did a great job running the offense for the Fillies. She finished with 14 points and a team-high four assists.

"She's not usually our 1 guard," Darden said of the 5-foot-4 sophomore Willer. "Usually No. 4 is — Tynli Harris. But against Jim Ned in the regional semifinals, she got rolled up and Tynli has a horrible turf toe. I promise you, if we weren't in the playoffs, she would probably be in a boot for about a month.

"But she said, 'Coach, I'm playing.' So we moved her to to off guard and Jenna moved into the (point guard spot). Of course, Jenna plays (point) some, but she did a tremendous job and this is just the third game that she had to do that. I have total confidence in any of them running our offense."

Another statistic that Shallowater dominated was with its free-throw shooting. The Fillies hit 14 of 20 (70 percent), while the Eagles were good on just 11 of 26 (42.3 percent).

It wasn't a two-player show out there by any means, but Brattain and Willer combined to match Woodville's total offensive output.

So will the Shallowater fans be rolling out the red carpet for the Fillies?

"They better be when we get home tonight," Moravcik said. "We're excited. I'm still speechless and it's amazing. I'm ready to be home to celebrate with our community."