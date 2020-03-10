Over the weekend, the San Diego Vaqueros varsity baseball team, led by Head Coach Juan Mendietta, had a strong showing at the Skidmore-Tynan baseball tournament, defeating Corpus Christi West Oso, Mathis and Skidmore-Tynan.

On Thursday, the Vaqueros dominated West Oso, beating them 9 – 2. Sergio Guerra hit a 3 RBI double in that game.

“He had a nice double in the gap to get us going,” Mendietta said. “He’s been swinging a hot bat and so has Brandon Ramirez.”

Ramirez finished with two hits with three at-bats. Pitcher Felix Alaniz threw five strikeouts to help set the pace for the Vaqueros during the tournament.

On Friday, the Vaqueros faced a very tough Mathis Pirates team and managed a win in extra innings, winning 4 – 3.

“That was probably the best game of the weekend,” Mendietta said. “We were tied up in the sixth inning, so we went to California rules and were able to hold them off and scored one in the bottom half and won.”

California Tie-Breaker rules are if at the end of regulation, the game is tied, each team begins their half of the extra inning(s) with a runner on second base.

“That was a big one for us, we were facing their number two (pitcher) Julian Rivas,” Mendietta said. “He’s a really good pitcher.”

“We won 4 – 3 but we only had two hits in that game.”

One of those hits was a double in the seventh inning by Brandon Ramirez to bring in the game-winning run.

Sergio Guerra pitched seven strikeouts and allowed one walk with no hits in four innings.

“That one (game) there is going to get us ready for district play,” Mendietta said.

On Saturday, the Vaqueros finished the tournament against host team, Skidmore-Tynan, defeating them 6 -1.

The Vaqueros took the lead early in the first inning, scoring three runs. They would score one more in the fourth and two in the sixth before allowing Skidmore-Tynan to score their first and only run of the game.

Sergio Guerra had two hits and one RBI. Romeo Ramirez Jr. had one hit with three RBIs. Frank Alaniz pitched five innings, striking out 8 batters and only allowed two hits.

According to Mendietta, there was only seven teams in this tournament with no championship round but it was a good experience for his team.

“I was just happy to get three games in,” said Mendietta. “Probably next year we can look for one where we can actually win some hardware.

Currently, the Vaqueros sit at 7 – 2 overall and 1 – 0 in district.