One Glen Rose High School powerlifter, Courtney Chapman, qualified to compete in the Class 4A girls state meet, to be held in Waco.

Seven Lady Tigers had qualified for the regional meet, which was March 7 at Del Valle High School. Chapman’s total weight lifted — 875 pounds — put her in fourth place in her weight class, but it was enough to advance as an automatic qualifier.

The other GRHS girls who competed in the regional meet were Angie Herrera, Bailee Boyett, Emery Brewer, Austin Woolard and Mallory Alexander.

Herrera placed third, while both Woolard and Alexander were fifth, and Boyett and Brewer placed ninth. Chapman and Boyett are seniors. Herrera is a junior, and Woolard and Alexander are sophomores.

Chapman, in the 198-pound class, lifted 365 pounds in the squat, 160 in the bench press and 350 in the deadlift. That met the pre-set automatic state-qualifying total.

She will be competing in the state meet Friday, March 20, at Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Herrera (97-pound weight class) had a squat of 190 pounds, bench of 95 pounds, and deadlift of 200, totaling 485 pounds.

Woolard (259) lifted 340 in the squat, 175 in the bench and 310 in deadlift, giving her a total of 825 pounds.

Alexander (259-plus) had a 330 in squat, 170 in bench and 285 in deadlift, for a 785 total.

Boyett (123) had 190 in the squat, 95 in bench and 250 in deadlift, totaling 570 pounds.

Brewer’s (132) lifts were 245 in squat, 105 in bench and 230 in deadlift, for a total of 580.

GRHS senior Abby Green was also a regional qualifier for the Lady Tigers, but did not place.

Two GRHS boys — Marcus Moseley and JoJo Talavera — had qualified for their regional meet, which is set for March 15 in Smithville, but neither competed because of scheduling conflicts.