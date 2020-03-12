Glen Rose High School athletes won three girls events and one boys event on March 5 in the Alvarado High School track and field meet.

The GRHS girls 1,600-meter relay team of Jocelyn Mims, Mignon Miller, Kylie Frush and Zaidey Mills won first place, posting a time of 4:21.08.

Frush also won an individual event, taking the triple jump title with a leap of 36 feet, 1/2 inch.

Bunt won the girls shot put with distance of 36-4 1/2.

For the Tigers, Richard Sanford won the 400-meter run with a time of 55.15.

Also for the Lady Tigers, second-place medals were earned by Zaidey Mills, Callyn Miller, Alexis Mims, along with the 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams.

Orrin Miller of GRHS was the runner-up in the boys 1,600-meter run.

GR VARSITY GIRLS

Long jump — 2. Zaidey Mills 16-3.

Triple jump — 1. Kylie Frush 36-1/2.

Pole vault — 2. Callyn Miller 8-0.

Shot put — 1. Kennedy Bunt 36-4 1/2.

Discus — 6. Kennedy Bunt 81-8.

3,200 — 3. Jocelyn Mims 12:18.50.

400 relay — 2. GRHS 52.40.

800 — 2. Alexis Mims 2:34.12; 3. Turner 2:34.46; 6. Delaila Gomez 2:37.56.

100 hurdles — 6. Rebecca Runfurs 17.96.

800 relay — 2. GRHS 1:52.80.

400 — 3. Delaila Gomez 1:08.0.

300 hurdles — 4. Rebecca Runfurs 54.15

1,600 — 6. Jocelyn Mims 5:49.78.

1,600 relay — 1. GRHS (Jocelyn Mims, Mignon Miller, Kylie Frush, Zaidey Mills) 4:21.08.

GR VARSITY BOYS

Long jump — 3. Zach Douglas 19-4.

Pole vault — 4. Colin Young 9-6.

Shot put — 5. Sammy Aldriedge 41-2 1/2.

Discus — 6. Sammy Aldriedge 110-10.

3,200 — 4. Orrin Miller 10:30.99.

400 relay — 4. GRHS 45.02.

800 relay — 3. GRHS 1:34.81.

400 — 1. Richard Sanford 55.15.

1,600 — 2. Orrin Miller 4:49.43.

1,600 relay — 4. GRHS 3:48.58.