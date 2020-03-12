The Glen Rose High School softball team won two of three games played during spring break — including a triumph over third-ranked Midlothian Heritage — after taking all six of their games last Thursday through Saturday in the Llano High School Tournament.

Coach Kiel Miller’s Lady Tigers improved to 15-9 on the season after defeating Midlothian Heritage 8-6 and Tolar 17-7 on Tuesday. In their single game played Monday, the Lady Tigers fell to Richland High School, 12-10.

Heritage, which had beaten the Lady Tigers in their own Hannah Morales Memorial Tournament the previous week, entered Tuesday’s matchup ranked third in the state in Class 4A.

“We knew we could compete with them,” Miller said. “We went out with some fire, and just played a great game. We wanted to avenge that loss. Taylor (McKenzie) pitched a great game.”

In their final game of the Llano Tournament, on Saturday, the Lady Tigers downed Grape Creek, 10-1. Their first game Friday was a 20-1 blowout win over Fort Worth Country Day, followed by an 8-1 victory over Early.

Thursday, the Lady Tigers opened with an 11-0 win over Lampasas in four innings, followed by a pair of 10-0 decisions — over Bastrop and Brady.

“We’ve been playing well,” Miller noted. “Our pitchers are doing extremely well, and our bats have been pretty hot, and we’re scoring quite a few runs when we need to. Our defense has been stingy. We are jelling as a team, and playing together as one.”

In the win over Tolar, Belle McDonald homered and drove in four runs, and Mallory Goff also hit a home run. Felicity Austin drove in two runs, and Alexis Drugan, Taylor McKenzie and Addison Nance doubled. Nance was the starting pitcher and worked the first four innings, allowing just one hit and four runs (none earned) while striking out eight.

Against Heritage Tuesday, McDonald went the full seven innings in the circle. She gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits, struck out 11 and walked only two. Kaycee Bock, Mallory Goff and Austin had two RBI apiece. McDonald was 2-for-4 and Bock tripled, while Drugan, Austin, McDonald and Nance doubled.

Against Tolar on Monday, Kaylee McDonald drove in three runs, going 2-for-5 at the plate, while Belle McDonald was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Austin tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Nance pitched the full seven innings, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five and walking three.

First baseman Catalina Sanchez and left fielder Callyn Miller are both sidelined with knee injuries, possibly about a week, the coach said.

The next contest for the varsity Lady Tigers will be March 17, at Fort Worth Western Hills (varsity at 7 p.m.). They Lady Tigers will play at home on March 20 against Clifton (varsity at 7 p.m.)

LLANO TOURNAMENT

In the win Saturday over Grape Creek, Nance drove in three runs and Belle McDonald brought home two. Drugan went 3-for-3 at the plate. Catalina Sanchez pitched the first three innings and allowed the only run, on two hits.

In the first game for GRHS Friday, against Country Day, Bock drove in four runs and Kaylee McDonald had three. Belle McDonald and Austin had two RBI apiece. Sanchez pitched the 2-2/3 innings. The run was earned, and she struck out five and walked one.

In the second game Friday, the win over Early, Belle McDonald drove in a pair of runs while going 3-for-3. Bock, Taylor McKenzie and Sanchez doubled. McKenzie pitched all four frames for GRHS, striking out six and walking two.

Against Lampasas Thursday, Bock doubled and drove in three runs while going 2-for-2. Sanchez and Goff added two RBI each. McKenzie again pitched all four innings, giving up three hits while striking out 11 and walking only one.

In the win over Brady Thursday, Goff doubled and drove in three runs, while Austin had two RBI. Bock and Nance also doubled. Nance got the pitching win, working the first four innings and striking out seven while walking only one.

Against Bastop, Nance drove in three runs while Goff pushed home two. Sanchez and Goff doubled. Nance got the pitching win, striking out six and walking none in three innings.