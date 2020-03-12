Glen Rose High School’s baseball team improved to 8-3 with a pair of spring break wins, on the heels of their own annual Harley “Hogg” Sinclair Memorial tournament last weekend.

In their most recent game, Wednesday at home against Comanche, the Tigers took a 12-2 victory. On Tuesday, the Tigers defeated Dublin, 11-1.

The Tigers closed out their Sinclair Tournament on Saturday with an 8-3 loss to Grandview. Glen Rose split its two Friday games, beating Waxahachie Life School 4-2 after being edged by Springtown, 2-1. The opening game for Glen Rose Thursday was a 12-3 victory over Crawford.

GRHS coach James Evans said that other than a slow start at the plate against Grandview and relatively few runs after the Crawford contest, the Tigers have been playing well.

“We just need to get clutch hits at the right time,” Evans said. “We bounced back after the tournament and had two good games.”

In the win over Comanche, the Tigers were leading 4-2 after the fourth inning, but broke it open with eight runs in the fifth. Davis Shackelford homered and drove in four runs, going 2-for 2. Jadon Harper, the winning pitcher, and Kasen Keese, who was 2-for-3, drove in two runs apiece. Harper yielded four hits, struck out four and walked none.

In Tuesday’s win over Dublin, Harper drove in three runs and was 2-for4 at the plate, while Kanyon Keese also pushed home three runs with a double. Kasen Keese started on the mound and was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits while striking out six in four innings.

In the Grandview loss, Harper drove in two runs and Shackelford had the other RBI, going 2-for-2 with a home run. Watson started on the mound and worked the first two-thirds of an inning, giving up two hits and striking out two. Ashton Smith, Keese and Ricky Douglas also pitched.

The RBI in the Waxahachie Life game came from Harper, Kasen Keese, Watson and Kanyon Keese. Shackelford doubled in three at-bats. Harper pitched the first five innings for the win, giving up just one earned run on four hits while striking out four. Watson pitched the final frame, striking out three.

Watson picked up a run-scoring single in the loss to Springtown, while Harper was 2-for-3 at the plate. Shackelford was the starting pitcher and worked into the sixth inning and took the loss when the Porcupines went up 2-1.

In the lopsided win over Crawford, the Tigers got two RBI apiece from Douglas, Shackelford, Harper and Watson. Harper went 3-for-3, including a double. Kasen Keese was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and going all five frames while allowing seven hits, with no walks.

Harper was named as Class 4A Honorable Mention Hitter of the Week by Texas High School Baseball online last week, Evans noted. Harper batted .750 (9-for12) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and six runs scored.

The Tigers will play their next game on Monday at home against San Angelo Lake View, starting at 6 p.m. They will play March 19-21 in a tournament in Graham.