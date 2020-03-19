The resumption of all current spring high school sports (games and practices), along with all extracurricular activities for Texas public schools, will take place no earlier than May 4, according to a news release on the University Interscholastic League’s website.

Last week, many schools had already begun to postpone or cancel their sports and other UIL activities, including rehearsals for academic competition and fine arts events. The first major postponement made by the UIL came during the boys basketball state tournament, after the completion of the Class 3A state semifinals.

One key part of the UIL’s latest statement from UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt says, “We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended.”.

The full news release on the UIL website states:

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas. All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice.

At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4th. Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.