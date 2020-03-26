Former Melissa High basketball standout Katie Webb was recently named Women’s Basketball Player of the Year by the Great American Conference after leading the league in scoring as a senior forward for conference-champion Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Webb, also a consensus First-Team All-Conference selection and an Elite Academic Team honoree, averaged 18.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game.

Webb led Southeastern Oklahoma (22-7, 16-6) to its first-ever GAC regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament March 5-8. There, the Savage Storm defeated Arkansas-Monticello for their first-ever GAC tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II national championship tournament.

On March 13, Webb was named to the All-Central Region Team as well. She became Southeastern Oklahoma’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer in February, reaching 1,461 career points versus Oklahoma Baptist.

Webb graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma in 2019 and is now pursuing her MBA.

A 2015 graduate of Melissa High School, Webb and the Lady Cardinals posted four-straight seasons without a district loss. She earned three District MVP awards and an All-State selection while at Melissa High School.