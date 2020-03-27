The Anna Lady Coyotes’ playoff basketball team was rewarded with seven picks on the recently released District 11-4A Superlatives and All-District honors list.

Earning First-Team All-District selections for the Lady Coyotes were senior guard Marianna Bert and junior forward Qua Fisher.

Senior guard Kaycee Redwine and senior forward Aubreanna Traylor were named to the All-Defense Team, and receiving Honorable Mention recognition were senior forward Lexi Stewart and senior guard Shataelyn King.

Academic All-District honors went to Lyric Evans, Saniya Myer, Emma Godwin, Kylie Agerlid, Fisher, Stewart, Redwine and Bert.

Second-year Anna head coach Justin Baldia and the Lady Coyotes returned to the playoffs in 2020 after a one-year absence. The team finished 5-5 in district play, earning the fourth seed for the playoffs.