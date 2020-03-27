Cam Montgomery, a Van Alstyne High School senior student-athlete, is a modern-day Jim Thorpe of high school sports.

Looking back on his time at VAHS, Cam has played four sports during each of his years. Those four sports have not been the same each year, showing his pure athleticism.

Cam ran cross-country in his freshman season and played golf his junior year. He played football and baseball for three years, and played basketball and ran track all four years of high school.

Cam has earned many accolades in competition. His speed is noticeable in any sport, which is why he has been a four-year All-Texomaland track athlete.

During his sophomore year, Cam landed second team all-district honors in football and was voted the district’s Sixth Man of the Year in basketball.

His junior year, he earned Second Team All-District honors in both basketball and football. The most significant award was winning the state championship in track.

During his senior year, he has earned First Team All-District and Second Team All-Texomaland awards in football. In basketball, he was named District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Texomaland.

With all of those awards and team wins, Cam spoke about his favorite memories associated with his time in competing.

"Greatest memory from football was hanging out with my friends every day throughout the season and making lifelong friendships,“ he said. ”My best memory from basketball was beating Dallas Madison my sophomore year. But track, (it) was truly an unforgettable feeling to see all our hard work pay off on such a big stage."

When asked about a teacher who had the most significant impact on his life, he said, "It's hard to narrow down who has positively impacted me the most at Van Alstyne.

“I would say my coaches have had the greatest impact on me - not only on the field but in the classroom, too. The coaches teach us qualities like leadership and hard work that we use while playing, but also throughout life.

“All of our coaches have our best interest in mind. They teach us life skills and tell us stories that we will carry past high school and use in our daily lives,” Cam explained.

“After my freshman year, the coaches really encouraged me to play football and deciding to play was one of the best decisions I made in high school. All of our coaches poured into us and taught us how to be great leaders not only in sports but throughout life, when we are married and become fathers."

Cam is at the top of his graduating class, even with the year-round schedule of sports that he maintains.

"My parents, teachers, and coaches stress academics as a priority,“ he said. ”Our teachers are also fair with the schoolwork they give, and give us a reasonable amount of time to finish our work where students can get their work done and still have time to play sports."

Cam was quick to state the “biggest fans” in his life are his family, including his parents, sister and grandfather. “They never miss a game."

Next year, Cam has plans to attend Texas Tech to study business.

Despite the closure of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of sports programs, he is still working out and running on his own with the hope of getting a chance to return to the track this season to defend the school’s 4x400 state championship.