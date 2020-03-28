VAN ALSTYNE – Senior David “Bullet” Geer, a three-sport Anna Coyote, signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and run track and field for Missouri Valley College on Feb. 27 at Anna High School.

We caught up with Geer on March 5 at the Van Alstyne Panther Relays where he was competing with the Coyotes.

“I was nervous,” he said of signing day. “It was nice to have a bunch of butterflies. I was just happy whenever I did it.”

A regional-qualifier in the long jump last year, Geer is also a triple-jumper and competes in the 4-by-100-, 4-by-200-, and 4-by-400-meter relays. In addition, he was a three-year starting guard for Coyotes basketball, earning All-District honors as a sophomore when he led the team in scoring.

Among NBA pros, Geer said he most admires Jayson Tatum, a third-year forward with the Boston Celtics who’s “been tearing it up.”

Geer also played football at Anna for two seasons, as a cornerback and wide receiver.

Among his top Coyote memories, he said, will be, “The people I’ve run with and making it regionals for long jump. That was a big deal for me.”

Geer counts as role models his uncles, Josh Geer and Jeremy Ingram - both of whom helped Geer train during the summers - and also former Anna basketball and track standout Elijah Smith, who graduated in 2017.

“What I picked up from ‘EJ’ (Smith) was how he pushed himself,” Geer said, “and how he helped everyone else around him get faster and get what they wanted.”

Located in Marshall, Mo., the MVC Vikings are an NAIA program that competes in the Heart of America Conference.

“It’s a small campus, kind of like Anna,” Geer said. “And the coach up there really made it a great environment when I went there.” Geer plans to major in Physical Education.

Three coaches who worked closely with Geer during his high school career were at the Van Alstyne track meet as well.

“I was very excited for him,” Coyotes head track coach Jeremy Patton said of Geer’s signing. “He’s a great kid and he’s been running track for quite some time. He enjoys it. It couldn’t happen to a better kid. … He’s a good-character kid, which we like, obviously.”

Anna assistant track coach Brandon Powell coached Geer in both the long jump and triple jump up until this season.

“I’m extremely proud of Bullet,” he said. “He’s an extremely tough kid, and he’s deceptively fast and explosive. … Being a basketball player, [long jump] came natural to him, as far as being able to run and being explosive and jumping off one leg. Believe it or not some kids struggle with being able to jump off one leg. Triple jump is a lot more technical, so we spend a lot more time on it. But he does a great job of hitting all phases … which at the high school level is extremely tough for the kids to really comprehend.”

Said Anna head basketball coach Kyle Phifer, “Bullet is a lead-by-example kid, a servant leader. He’s always doing things right. When you see him being successful, you couldn’t be happier for him. … He’s a grinder, he’s a worker. He always figures out a way.”

Indeed, the determined and talented Geer has achieved another goal – that of continuing his athletic career at the collegiate level.

Joining Geer at the signing event in the Anna High School cafeteria commons were his mother, Michelle Geer, grandparents David and Debbie Geer, and aunt, Mitzi Geer. Plenty of teammates, friends and coaches took part as well.