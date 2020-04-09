The new GRHS boys head basketball coach wants to set a high standard ... winning every game.

Perfect fit: Garnett chosen as boys head basketball coach

Glen Rose High School’s pick for its boys head basketball coaching position se

ems to have the fit of a custom-made glove.

GRISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan announced on Monday that Matt Garnett, a 2001 GRHS graduate, had been named to the vacant position. Athletic Director Cliff Watkins said that Garnett will also have classroom assignments and other duties that will be announced at a later date. Garnett has a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master’s degree in Christian Ministry from Wayland Baptist.

The position had been vacant since Owen Clifton stepped down as the Tigers’ head boys coach right before spring break, saying he wanted to have more time for his family, but will retain his classroom teaching duties.

Garnett, 37, twice earned high school all-state basketball honors when he played for the Tigers before going on to make a mark as a college player and coach as well.

He was an All-America performer at Wayland Baptist University and Biola University. He was named to the all-decade team at Wayland Baptist. He also had successful coaching stints at the collegiate level, at McMurry University, Wayland Baptist and Texas Wesleyan.

As owner and lead director of MGBasketball Instruction in Aledo, Garnett has instructed and is familiar with most of the current Tigers basketball players, either there or at various camps held in Glen Rose.

“We’re real excited to have coach Garnett,” Watkins said. “We had a lot of high quality applicants. He was the one that rose above the rest. We’re excited about him bringing our basketball program to the next level. He’s a great guy to build relationships and to push to get better each day.”

Rotan said, “Honestly, Matt was the guy we zeroed in on at the beginning of our search. We’re glad to have him back in Glen Rose, as the head coach of the Glen Rose boys basketball team.”

Rotan said he is excited to see Garnett joining GRISD, and added, “He brings a lot of experience, but he also brings a lot of energy and passion to our program. He’s very familiar with our program and our players.”

Garnett told the Glen Rose Reporter, “It’s an exciting day. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

In teaching basketball to most of the Glen Rose varsity players at camps and at his MGBasketball Instruction facility, Garnett said they had shown him that “they’re willing to work.”

Garnett first opened MGBasketball in 2008, and that has been his full-time job the last five years. There, and in camps, he has coached players ranging in age from six years old through college age. Also, Garnett is the founder of Hoops for Him, a nonprofit organization that trains and equips collegiate student-athletes to become leaders.

Garnett said he wants his Tigers to have the a of winning every game.

“I believe this group has a chance to be very good,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re trying to find the best version of each kid. I want these guys to have a great time, and learn to care deeply about the sport.”

When asked about the key difference between coaching at the high school level compared to college, Garrett said, “It all comes down to motivating and challenging them.”

Garnett’s coaching career began at Midland High School, where he was the boys basketball varsity assistant for one year. Next he served in a similar position for one season at South Houston High School.

During his coaching stint at McMurry, he led the men’s squad to its first American Southwest Conference championship and NCAA National Tournament appearance in more than a decade.

He was head coach from 2011-2015 at Wayland Baptist, where he led the Pioneers on a turnaround that included back-to-back trips to the NAIA National Tournament (2014-1015). The Pioneers had a 27-6 record in Garnett’s first season coaching there, after they had won only nine games the year before. The 2014-2015 campaign marked Wayland’s first-ever Sooner Athletic Conference championship.

As the associate head coach at Texas Wesleyan University in 2017, Garnett helped the Rams win an NAIA men’s championship.

Garnett and his wife, Anna, have three daughters — Faith, Grace and Hope.