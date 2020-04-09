The most recent update from the University Interscholastic League leaves at least a lingering hope that the high school spring sports and other contests that are currently suspended because of the COVID-19 threat may yet be able to resume.

In mid-March, the UIL had first suspended practices and competition through March 29.

Both the girls and boys basketball seasons were already over for Glen Rose, and the overall girls state champions were crowned. But the schools that had reached the boys state tournament in San Antonio were sent home without a chance to decide their state titles.

On March 12, the UIL announced that the boys state tournament was suspended until further notice.

But the Lady Tigers and Tigers participating in golf, tennis, track and field, softball and baseball were still in the middle of their spring schedules, and powerlifting was on the verge of being completed.

Following the Executive Order by Gov. Greg Abbott, the UIL announced last Friday on its website that it was “further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.”

The UIL stated that the modifications are “based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.”

The statement continued, “All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials. The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily.”